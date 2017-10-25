Noel Gallagher: Oasis Reunion Would Be Death Of Me As A Person

The Holy Mountain singer has insisted he has "no unfinished business" with the band.

Noel Gallagher has hit out at the idea of reforming with Oasis, suggesting it would be a total waste of his time.

As NME reports, in a new interview with Q Magazine, when asked about the possibility of the Manchester band every reuniting, he responded: “I’ve been very consistent about it,” adding: "

“I don’t need the money, I don’t need the glory, I don’t need to relive the memories. If I was to get Oasis back together tomorrow and then do a tour, I’d have a hundred million dollars in the bank but I’d have learnt fuck all.”

Then referring to working on his forthcoming Who Built The Moon? album, Gallagher mused: “I’d have actually wasted a year of being in the studio with a person like David Holmes. It would be the death of me as a person.”

He added: "I could understand if we were a band who’d been going for five years and were just at our peak, but Oasis have got no unfinished business. We did it. We fucking did it, and then some. It’s done.”

Noel also told Q that he wouldn't be listening to his brother Liam's debut solo album, As You Were, because he has "no interest" in it.

However, speaking to Radio X his brother Liam reckoned Noel would like his solo album.

Asked if he thinks his estranged brother will have listened to any of his tracks, he told Chris Moyles: “Oh yeah, of course he will have. And as a music lover he’ll like it. And he’ll come out and say it like a good boy.

"He’ll go, ‘That’s a good fucking album’. But deep down he’ll be fucking going, ‘That little fucker’, you know what I mean?"

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher is set for an intimate gig at London's York Hall next month.

The Holy Mountain singer is set for a special night at the Bethnal Green venue, where he'll perform a selection of tracks from his forthcoming album as well as songs from throughout his career.

Not one to be out done, Liam has announced a huge outdoor date at London's Finsbury Park for next summer.

Talking exclusively to Radio X's Johnny Vaughan, the Wall Of Glass singer said: "All the common pigeons are welcome. I’m El Common Pigeon and I’ll be there singing you some f**king tunes."

He added: "I’m currently in rehearsals, blowing the cobwebs off some stone cold classics."