Noel Gallagher Inspired By Kanye West On New Album

The Ballad of the Mighty I singer has revealed how his album's opening track is influenced by the U.S. Rapper.

Noel Gallagher was inspired by Kanye West on his new album.

The 50-year-old rock legend has revealed how Fort Knox the opening track on his upcoming third album Who Built The Moon?, is influenced by Kanye's track Fade.

According to ET Canada, Noel made the revelation whilst speaking at a playback of his upcoming LP at Capitol Records studios in Los Angeles, saying: "I just realised it was too f***ing good, so I kept it."

Watch Noel Gallagher talk to Radio X's John Kennedy about his new album:

Noel had played his producer David Holmes the hip hop song - the final single from Kanye's album The Life of Pablo as an example of the type of music he'd been listening to.

Once the pair had completed psychedelic track Fort Knox the pair considered sending it to Kanye but Noel ultimately decided to keep it for himself.

Who Built the Moon? will be released on 24 November 2017.

See its full tracklisting here:

1. Fort Knox

2. Holy Mountain

3. Keep On Reaching

4. It's A Beautiful World

5. She Taught Me How To Fly

6. Be Careful What You Wish For

7. Black & White Sunshine

8. Interlude (Wednesday Part 1)

9. If Love Is The Law

10. The Man Who Built The Moon

11. End Credits (Wednesday Part 2)

Bonus track: Dead In The Water (Live at RTÉ 2FM Studios, Dublin)

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds 2018 UK and Ireland Tour Dates: