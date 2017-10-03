Noel Gallagher Inspired By Kanye West On New Album

3 October 2017, 11:50

Noel Gallagher and Kanye West PA

The Ballad of the Mighty I singer has revealed how his album's opening track is influenced by the U.S. Rapper.

Noel Gallagher was inspired by Kanye West on his new album.

The 50-year-old rock legend has revealed how Fort Knox  the opening track on his upcoming third album Who Built The Moon?, is influenced by Kanye's track Fade.

According to ET Canada, Noel made the revelation whilst speaking at a playback of his upcoming LP at Capitol Records studios in Los Angeles, saying: "I just realised it was too f***ing good, so I kept it."

Watch Noel Gallagher talk to Radio X's John Kennedy about his new album:

Noel had played his producer David Holmes the hip hop song - the final single from Kanye's album The Life of Pablo as an example of the type of music he'd been listening to.

Once the pair had completed psychedelic track Fort Knox the pair considered sending it to Kanye but Noel ultimately decided to keep it for himself.

Who Built the Moon? will be released on 24 November 2017.

See its full tracklisting here:

1. Fort Knox
2. Holy Mountain
3. Keep On Reaching
4. It's A Beautiful World
5. She Taught Me How To Fly
6. Be Careful What You Wish For
7. Black & White Sunshine
8. Interlude (Wednesday Part 1)
9. If Love Is The Law
10. The Man Who Built The Moon
11. End Credits (Wednesday Part 2) 
Bonus track:  Dead In The Water (Live at RTÉ 2FM Studios, Dublin) 
 

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds 2018 UK and Ireland Tour Dates:

Sun 22 April - Brighton, Brighton Centre
Tue 24 April -  Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
Wed 25 April - Aberdeen, BHGE Arena
Fri 27 April - London, The SSE Arena Wembley
Mon 30 April - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
Tue 1 May -  Birmingham, Birmingham Arena
Thu 3 May - Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena
Fri 4 May - Manchester, Manchester Arena
Sun 6 May - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
Mon 7 May - Leeds, First Direct Arena
Wed 9 May - Belfast, The SSE Arena
Thu 10 May - Dublin, 3Arena

 

Trending On Radio X

Foo Fighters Dave Grohl, Tom Petty, Stereophonics

WATCH: The Best Tom Petty Covers Ever

Make Some Noise Boys video

WATCH: Chris Moyles Spoofs Charli XCX’s Boys Video!

Synthesiser

What's That Noise? 5 Songs That Feature Unusual Technology

Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher

Liam Gallagher Offers Brother Noel Support Slot On Tour

Noel Gallagher Songs

Noel Gallagher Latest

See more Noel Gallagher Latest

Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher

Liam Gallagher Slams Brother Noel's "Psychedelic" Music

Noel Gallagher 2017

Noel Gallagher Confirms New Album And UK Tour Details

Noel Gallagher Radio X September 2017

Noel Gallagher: "I Wasn't Crying At We Are Manchester"

Make Some Noise Guitars 2017

Win A Guitar Signed By Noel Gallagher

Peter Kay We Are Manchester

IN PICTURES: We Are Manchester