Noel Gallagher: "I Wasn't Crying At We Are Manchester"

Noel Gallagher has revealed he "wasn't actually crying" during his We Are Manchester performance on Saturday (9 September).

The Oasis legend led the crowds at the re-opened Manchester Arena in an emotional rendition of his 1995 anthem, but insists he made the decision to keep his emotions in.

"I wasn't actually crying," he revealed to Chris Moyles. "I actually promised myself before I went on, 'cause you kinda got to detach yourself from it 'cause it's very easy to kinda get caught up in the moment. And when you see other people crying and people in the stands and that..."

He added: "I read somewhere that I was crying, but I’m sorry to say I wasn’t crying."

Watch the moment here:

15,000 people screaming 'Don't Look Back in Anger' with Noel Gallagher. For the 22. pic.twitter.com/CCNoD9x9Ws — Oasis Mania (@OasisMania) September 10, 2017

However, the Ballad Of The Mighty I singer did reveal it was the most "nervous" he's ever felt before a show.

"It’s the only time I’ve ever got nervous before going on stage. I never, ever, ever get nervous, never have done. And as the night was coming up to my bit, I didn’t go on 'til - maybe it’s because I went on late - I didn’t go on until half ten, and because of Don’t Look Back in Anger and what it became around that, I was kind of thinking I hope you’re kind of worthy of the moment, do you know what I mean?

"And I shouldn’t have worried a bit. You just play the first note and you know, bring the house down, and that was it".

Asked if it felt different from any other gig he's done, Gallagher replied: "Yeah. Course. Because you listen to the speeches before you go on, and you're aware of the magnitude of the moment."

Referring to the vigil at St. Ann's Square, he reflected: "I was watching Sky News on the day of the minute silence in St. Ann's Square. And then there was the lone girl. And she just started singing.

"And if any of us are ever in any doubt that music is really important. That really brought it home to me".

Watch the emotional moment at the vigil here:

Play Manchester crowd sings Oasis Manchester crowd sings Oasis 00:52

Fellow Mancunians Courteeners and Blossoms also played the event, with them both telling Radio X's Dan O'Connell what an "honour" it was to be there.

Talking about what makes his city so special at the event, Liam Fray said: “The city is built on music isn’t it? It’s in the lifeblood and you need to have this venue open so kids can come and forget about rubbish that happens in their life day in and day out.

He continued: “People who’ve got crap jobs that pay crap money and they need to come and have a night out every now and again. So, you know that’s important I think, so let’s get it open and get people back in that venue.”

Watch the Courteeners frontman discuss the atrocity with Radio X here: