Watch Noel Gallagher Perform On Jimmy Kimmel Live
12 March 2018, 10:00
See the Oasis songsmith play his Holy Mountain and It's A Beautiful World.
Noel Gallagher and his High Flying Birds used a break on their U.S tour trail to play Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Watch him play Holy Mountain, complete with a brass section on the late night talk above.
See their rendition of It's A Beautiful World, which is also taken from his Who Built The Moon? album:
Meanwhile, Gallagher has revealed he wants to write a song for Morrissey.
The Oasis legend has decided he wants share his songwriting talents around and has made a wish list of artists he wants to work with.
Speaking to the Daily Star, the Don't Look Back In Anger star said: "If I could write a song for Morrissey that would be great because he was a big part of my teenage years.
“I’d like to write a song with Shaun Ryder as well, that would be great fun. I would work with anyone and everyone.”
Watch him talk about his Who Built The Moon? album:
Watch Morrissey perform How Soon Is Now at the city's Royal Albert Hall:
Photo credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images