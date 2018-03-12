Watch Noel Gallagher Perform On Jimmy Kimmel Live

12 March 2018, 10:00

See the Oasis songsmith play his Holy Mountain and It's A Beautiful World.

Noel Gallagher and his High Flying Birds used a break on their U.S tour trail to play Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Watch him play Holy Mountain, complete with a brass section on the late night talk above.

See their rendition of It's A Beautiful World, which is also taken from his Who Built The Moon? album:

Meanwhile, Gallagher has revealed he wants to write a song for Morrissey.

The Oasis legend has decided he wants share his songwriting talents around and has made a wish list of artists he wants to work with.

Speaking to the Daily Star, the Don't Look Back In Anger star said: "If I could write a song for Morrissey that would be great because he was a big part of my teenage years.

“I’d like to write a song with Shaun Ryder as well, that would be great fun. I would work with anyone and everyone.”

Watch him talk about his Who Built The Moon? album:

Watch Morrissey perform How Soon Is Now at the city's Royal Albert Hall:

Is How Soon Is Now the best Smiths Song ever?

Photo credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

