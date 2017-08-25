PHOTO: Noel Gallagher's On Holiday With Bruce Springsteen...

Noel Gallagher has been snapped on a star studded holiday with Bruce Springsteen in Ibiza.

Not content to rub shoulders with rock legends during his day job, the Riverman singer is also hanging out with them in his time off.

A snap posted by Mick Jagger's daughter, Jade Jagger, sees the Oasis legend posing with the model, Springsteen and Calvin Klein.

#travellingwithray that was a good lunch @calvinrklein @springsteen @saspg @poppydelevingne @evamcbird A post shared by Jade Jagger (@jadejezebeljagger) onAug 24, 2017 at 2:44am PDT

Also in the picture are Gallagher's wife Sara and their two kids, Donavan, 9, and Sonny, 6.

Jagger, who has been holidaying on the coast of Playa De Illetes in the Spanish island, also shared another snap of the two musical legends, writing: "On firrreeeee , lunch in forms with these two".

On firrreeeee , lunch in forms with these two @themightyi @springsteen and that was just the beginning A post shared by Jade Jagger (@jadejezebeljagger) onAug 24, 2017 at 2:31am PDT

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher is set to feature at the reopening of the Manchester Arena, which was targeted by a terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert in May.

We Are Manchester - which will also play host to the likes of the Courteeners and Blossoms - will be held on 9 September, with profits going to wards a "permanent tribute" for the victims of the Manchester terror attack.

His brother Liam has also expressed his wish to appear at the event, despite playing a gig in Spain on the same day.

I would love to play that gig in MCR on sept 9th but I'm afraid I'm playing in Spain saying that though it's only a hop skip n a jump LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 19, 2017

Liam may not be able to attend the upcoming benefit gig, but he did make a surprise appearance at Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester concert.

