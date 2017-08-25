PHOTO: Noel Gallagher's On Holiday With Bruce Springsteen...

Liam Gallagher Would “Love To Play” Manchester Charity Show
The singer tweets that he would like to appear on the same bill as his brother next month, to re-open Manchester Arena.
The Ballad of the Mighty I singer was spotted vacationing with The Boss, along with Jade Jagger and Calvin Klein.
Noel Gallagher has been snapped on a star studded holiday with Bruce Springsteen in Ibiza.
Not content to rub shoulders with rock legends during his day job, the Riverman singer is also hanging out with them in his time off.
A snap posted by Mick Jagger's daughter, Jade Jagger, sees the Oasis legend posing with the model, Springsteen and Calvin Klein.
Also in the picture are Gallagher's wife Sara and their two kids, Donavan, 9, and Sonny, 6.
Jagger, who has been holidaying on the coast of Playa De Illetes in the Spanish island, also shared another snap of the two musical legends, writing: "On firrreeeee , lunch in forms with these two".
Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher is set to feature at the reopening of the Manchester Arena, which was targeted by a terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert in May.
We Are Manchester - which will also play host to the likes of the Courteeners and Blossoms - will be held on 9 September, with profits going to wards a "permanent tribute" for the victims of the Manchester terror attack.
Watch Noel Gallagher's response to the atrocity here:
Noel Gallagher Reflects On Manchester Attack Noel Gallagher has spoken to Radio X about his thoughts on the Manchester terrorist attack. 02:40
Noel Gallagher Reflects On Manchester Attack
Noel Gallagher has spoken to Radio X about his thoughts on the Manchester terrorist attack.
02:40
His brother Liam has also expressed his wish to appear at the event, despite playing a gig in Spain on the same day.
I would love to play that gig in MCR on sept 9th but I'm afraid I'm playing in Spain saying that though it's only a hop skip n a jump LG x— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 19, 2017
Liam may not be able to attend the upcoming benefit gig, but he did make a surprise appearance at Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester concert.
Watch him perform Live Forever accompanied by Coldplay's Chris Martin on guitar:
Liam Gallagher and Chris Martin perform Live Forever
Live at One Love Manchester June 2017.
01:17
The Wall Of Glass singer has said reuniting with his estranged sibling is more important than an Oasis reunion.
