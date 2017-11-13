WATCH: Noel Gallagher Explains THAT Scissors Player

The Holy Mountain singer has revealed what led to his interesting choice of accompaniment on stage.

Noel Gallagher has finally opened up about scissor-gate, which saw a woman playing the bizarre choice of stationery during one of his performances.

The Ballad Of The Mighty I singer shocked and amused fans when he appeared on Later... with Jools Holland and performed his She Taught Me How To Fly track with the tool we're more used to seeing in the classroom than on the stage.

Speaking to Dee Jay, he explained that the woman is in a band where she already plays the cutting implement, adding: "I didn't say to her 'play these scissors and it will confuse everybody.' She plays the scissors. She invented it."

Watch a clip of the interview here:

Noel Gallagher talking about the ✂

The Holy Mountain rocker recalled: "When I said to her, 'Can you play tambourine in this song?' she said, 'I don't play tambourine.'"

"And I said oh, 'What can you play?' and she said. "I play the scissors.' And when she started playing them it fucking blew my mind."

Unsurprisingly, his brother Liam gave him plenty of stick for it at the time. After an Oasis fan page asked him if he'd be using the implement for his own performance, the outspoken rocker jested: "Im afraid not but I do have somebody sharpening a pencil it sounds mega with a bit of reverb on it proper out there gear".

Im afraid not but I do have somebody sharpening a pencil it sounds mega with a bit of reverb on it proper out there gear — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 1, 2017

When asked the same question by another follower, he wrote: "I'm afraid not but I do have somebody sticking stickers in a book.” He also responded to another follower: "Im afraid not but I do have somebody peeling a banana on stage sounds mega with a bit of reverb.”

We reckon most people will probably be doing it by Christmas, anyway.

Look, our very own Dan O'Connell has already proved that Don't Look Back In Anger is infinitely better with added scissor percussion:

Photo credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images