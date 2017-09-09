Noel Gallagher Sings Don't Look Back In Anger At We Are Manchester

9th September 2017, 23:11

The Oasis legend led a mass singalong of his anthem after giving a heartfelt tribute at the re-opening of the Manchester Arena on Saturday.

Noel Gallagher We Are Manchester

Noel Gallagher led the crowd in an emotional rendition of his Don't Look Back In Anger anthem.

The Ballad Of The Mighty I singer headlined the We Are Manchester benefit concert on Saturday (9 September), which raised funds for the Manchester Memorial Fund.

Addressing the crowds before singing the 1996 track, he said: “So for any of you that doubt it-and some people doubt that Manchester is the greatest city in England…

“I was sat watching sky news and watching the minute silence. And one girl that was there and sang this song. And I don’t know if you’re here tonight, but I love you.”

After telling the crowds how the song has become an "anthem of defiance," he added: “And every time you sing we win.

“So sing like you’ve never sung”.

Watch our footage of the moving moment Noel's  describing at St Ann's Square below:

Play

Manchester crowd sings Oasis

Manchester crowd sings Oasis

00:52

Fellow Mancunians Courteeners and Blossoms also played the event, with them both telling Radio X's Dan O'Connell what an "honour" it was to be there. 

Watch Noel Gallagehr reflect on the Manchester Arena attack with Radio X's John Kennedy in May:

Play

Noel Gallagher Reflects On Manchester Attack

Noel Gallagher has spoken to Radio X about his thoughts on the Manchester terrorist attack.

02:40

See Noel Gallagher's full We Are Manchester setlist:

Everybody's On The Run
Lock All The Doors
Half The World Away
Heat Of The Moment
Champagne Supernova
Little By Little
Wonderwall
Don't Look Back In Anger
What A Life! 

Comments

Download the Radio X app

MORE ON NOEL GALLAGHER

Now Playing

Johnny Vaughan

8am - 11am

Email the show

Text 83936

Johnny Vaughan

News