Noel Gallagher Sings Don't Look Back In Anger At We Are Manchester

WATCH: Noel Gallagher Reflects On Manchester Attack
As the Oasis legend prepares to play We Are Manchester, we look back at his heartbreaking thoughts on May's horrific events.
The Oasis legend led a mass singalong of his anthem after giving a heartfelt tribute at the re-opening of the Manchester Arena on Saturday.
Noel Gallagher led the crowd in an emotional rendition of his Don't Look Back In Anger anthem.
The Ballad Of The Mighty I singer headlined the We Are Manchester benefit concert on Saturday (9 September), which raised funds for the Manchester Memorial Fund.
Addressing the crowds before singing the 1996 track, he said: “So for any of you that doubt it-and some people doubt that Manchester is the greatest city in England…
“I was sat watching sky news and watching the minute silence. And one girl that was there and sang this song. And I don’t know if you’re here tonight, but I love you.”
After telling the crowds how the song has become an "anthem of defiance," he added: “And every time you sing we win.
“So sing like you’ve never sung”.
Watch our footage of the moving moment Noel's describing at St Ann's Square below:
Fellow Mancunians Courteeners and Blossoms also played the event, with them both telling Radio X's Dan O'Connell what an "honour" it was to be there.
Watch Noel Gallagehr reflect on the Manchester Arena attack with Radio X's John Kennedy in May:
Noel Gallagher Reflects On Manchester Attack
Noel Gallagher has spoken to Radio X about his thoughts on the Manchester terrorist attack.
02:40
Everybody's On The Run
Lock All The Doors
Half The World Away
Heat Of The Moment
Champagne Supernova
Little By Little
Wonderwall
Don't Look Back In Anger
What A Life!
