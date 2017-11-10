Noel Gallagher: “Dave Grohl? What’s He On About?”

The former Oasis legend slams bands like Foo Fighters and Green Day, claiming that guitar music these days is “all about shouting”.

Noel Gallagher has spoken out against bands like Foo Fighters and Green Day for writing "boring" songs about politics.

The former Oasis guitarist turned on the group's respective frontmen and songwriters, Dave Grohl and Billie Joe Armstrong, for moaning about the latest headlines on their songs, and says they should be thinking of ways to be more "revolutionary”.

In an interview uploaded to YouTube by Sound Bites, Noel ranted: "I think that it's very easy for guys with guitars to pick up those guitars these days and just sing about what's on the news.

"I don't know what the point of all of that is. I think to write songs in this day and age that are full of joy and hope, is almost revolutionary.

"I think that guitar music has become more about fucking shouting, like Dave Grohl, what's he on about? Green Day, and the guy from Queens of the Stone Age, what are they shouting about?

They're shouting about the f***ing news. Who wants to sing about the news?"

He added: "The news is boring. Donald Trump is fucking boring. Politics is boring. The little fat guy from North Korea, he looks funny, but he's fucking boring.

"So why would you want to write music about that? I think to write songs about joy and hope is fucking revolutionary. There, I just said it: revolutionary."

Noel - who is gearing up to release his third solo LP with High Flying Birds Who Built The Moon? on 24 November - previously admitted he misses the "raging joy" in music.

He told Radio X earlier this year that the first single from the album, Holy Mountain, was a good example.

“There's so much joy in that track,” he told Chris Moyles. “My kids love it, it's already a playground anthem in Notting Hill. My kids love it, and all my mates' kids love it.

“By the second time you hear it, the thing's stuck in your head, and it becomes slightly annoying, I must say, but it's brilliant!”