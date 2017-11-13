Noel Gallagher Calls Brother Liam A "Cowardly Lion"

The Holy Mountain singer has joked about how he'd outdo his brother's live antics.

Noel Gallagher has quipped that he's going to outdo his brother Liam's potato-peeling fan by getting a "cowardly lion" on stage.

Asked how he'd respond to the moment, the 50-year-old rocker hit back and compared his estranged sibling to the fictional lion from the children's movie The Wizard of Oz.

Speaking to a radio station in South America, Noel joked: “Let me think, I’ll come up with something.

“Maybe a live animal? Maybe in honour of my brother, I get a cowardly lion? You know, from the Wizard Of Oz? The lion who’s a coward maybe. On roller skates.”

Watch Noel Gallagher discuss his Who Built The Moon? album:

Liam Gallagher took aim at his brother again this weekend and suggested that he was responsible for his brother's best work.

Taking to Twitter ahead of his US date, the Wall Of Glass singer seemed to suggest Noel had inferred Oasis was his project, writing: "Your thing don't you mean our thing you creepy little fart last time i looked oasis was a group a band a musical combo as you were LG x.

"Must be twisting his tofu that his best work was sung and nailed by his younger brother oh well as you were LG x."

Watch Liam compare his brother Noel to David Hasselhoff.

Meanwhile, Noel has explained having a scissor player at his recent performance on Later... With Jools Holland.

The Ballad Of The Mighty I singer performed his She Taught Me How To Fly track with the tool we're more used to seeing in the classroom than on the stage.

Speaking to Dee Jay, he explained that the woman is in a band where she already plays the cutting implement, adding: "I didn't say to her 'play these scissors and it will confuse everybody.' She plays the scissors. She invented it."

Watch a clip of the interview here:

Noel Gallagher talking about the ✂

The Holy Mountain rocker recalled: "When I said to her, 'Can you play tambourine in this song?' she said, 'I don't play tambourine.'"

"And I said oh, 'What can you play?' and she said. "I play the scissors.' And when she started playing them it fucking blew my mind."

Unsurprisingly, his brother Liam gave him plenty of stick for it at the time. After an Oasis fan page asked him if he'd be using the implement for his own performance, the outspoken rocker jested: "Im afraid not but I do have somebody sharpening a pencil it sounds mega with a bit of reverb on it proper out there gear".

When asked the same question by another follower, he wrote: "I'm afraid not but I do have somebody sticking stickers in a book.” He also responded to another follower: "Im afraid not but I do have somebody peeling a banana on stage sounds mega with a bit of reverb.”

We reckon most people will probably be doing it by Christmas, anyway.

Look, our very own Dan O'Connell has already proved that Don't Look Back In Anger is infinitely better with added scissor percussion:

