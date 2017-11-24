Noel Gallagher 2018 UK Tour Dates: How To Get Tickets

Who Built The Moon is Noel’s third solo album and will be accompanied by a huge tour in Spring 2018.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have released their third album, released on 24 November and is “one of the best things I’ve ever done”, according to the former Oasis man. He's also announced details of a UK tour for 2018.

Who Built The Moon? is the follow-up to 2015’s acclaimed LP Chasing Yesterday.

The record is the result of a two-year creative collaboration with renowned producer, DJ and composer David Holmes and is described as a collection of “instrumentals, imagined soundtracks and cut and paste experimentation”. The LP features guest appearances from Paul Weller and Johnny Marr.

Producer Holmes says of the album: “People are going to be surprised. I think people love Noel and they’re desperate for him to make a really big, bold, up-tempo beast of a record – a lot of Noel’s music is quite mid-tempo. This one is fun.”

Gallagher will also play a series of UK and Ireland dates starting in April 2018.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds 2018 UK and Ireland Tour Dates:

Sun 22 April - Brighton, Brighton Centre

Tue 24 April - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

Wed 25 April - Aberdeen, BHGE Arena

Fri 27 April - London, The SSE Arena Wembley

Mon 30 April - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Tue 1 May - Birmingham, Birmingham Arena

Thu 3 May - Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

Fri 4 May - Manchester, Manchester Arena

Sun 6 May - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Mon 7 May - Leeds, First Direct Arena

Wed 9 May - Belfast, The SSE Arena

Thu 10 May - Dublin, 3Arena

Tickets are on sale now, via Gigs And Tours.

Who Built The Moon? has vocalists and guest musicians from around the world appearing across the 11 tracks, which were recorded in Belfast and London. Influences include French psychedelic pop, classic electro, soul, rock, disco and dance.

Noel came into the Radio X studio the night before the album was released and took John Kennedy through the album track by track. Watch the full interview here:

Gallagher has written the album entirely in the studio for the first time, and there are contributions from Paul Weller (who plays organ on Holy Mountain) and Johnny Marr (taking guitar and harmonica on If Love Is The Law).

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds: Who Built The Moon? track Listing: