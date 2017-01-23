WATCH: Noel Gallagher To Appear In Acid House Documentary

Noel Gallagher is set to appear in upcoming music documentary They Call It Acid.

The Ballad Of The Mighty I singer features as a talking head on the forthcoming Gordon Mason-directed film, which is set to tell the story of Acid House culture in Britain.

Watch the trailer here:

In the clip, Gallagher is captured saying: "It was the last social musical revolution that's been. I think it was our answer to punk."

He adds: "Thinking about it now gives me goosebumps".

The film also features contributions from the likes of Adamski, Bez, Paul Oakenfold, and more.

It's s not clear when the film will be released, but a post in their Latest News section from 2015 reads: "THEY CALL IT ACID is now complete and we are currently seeking funding for a release. Any questions, please contact us by clicking here. "

A statement from the director reads: "Every generation enjoys their formative years, I was lucky, I was 21 in 1988, old enough to have my freedom and young enough to enjoy the time of my life.

"Acid House was a culture that I naturally evolved into, in the mid 80s I was a part time DJ and full time Film Editor, I knew some of the first promoters and DJs, but I’m glad to say that I attended many of the first Acid House parties as a punter in the scene, not behind the scenes, being able to share that euphoric experience of dancing all night to House Music at an illegal party, a freedom which was at the time indescribable."