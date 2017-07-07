"As You Weren't." Noel Gallagher Throws Dig At Brother Liam

7th July 2017, 11:00

The Ballad Of The Mighty I singer shared an update of his band ahead of their gig supporting U2 this weekend.

Noel Gallagher has updated fans on the progress of his band rehearsals and thrown in a subtle dig at his brother in the process.

The Oasis songsmith is supporting U2 on their 30th anniversary The Joshua Tree tour, and he took to Instagram to share his excitement at "seeing old friends" and "sampling The delights of The U2 Catering Experience".

However, the rocker finished his post in an uncustomary fashion, writing "AS YOU WEREN'T" in reference to his brother's favourite catchphrase and the name of his forthcoming debut album.

See his post here:

The Riverman rocker no doubt is responding to his estranged brother's comment about the Irish band earlier this week, where he said he'd rather "eat shit" than listen to the band.

His outspoken younger brother also slammed U2 as "beige" and "toff rock".

Despite an Oasis reunion looking unlikely, Liam Gallagher has had no problem singing tracks penned by his bother.

Glastonbury Festival saw him perform Don't Look Back In Anger for the very first time. 

Watch it here:

Liam Gallagher - Don't Look Back In Anger live at Glastonbury

Gallagher sings the Oasis song for the first time ever. 24 June 2017.

00:41

The song has become an anthem for Manchester following the tragic attacks which saw 22 killed and many more injured at an Ariana Grande concert.

News