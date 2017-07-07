"As You Weren't." Noel Gallagher Throws Dig At Brother Liam

Noel Gallagher has updated fans on the progress of his band rehearsals and thrown in a subtle dig at his brother in the process.

The Oasis songsmith is supporting U2 on their 30th anniversary The Joshua Tree tour, and he took to Instagram to share his excitement at "seeing old friends" and "sampling The delights of The U2 Catering Experience".

However, the rocker finished his post in an uncustomary fashion, writing "AS YOU WEREN'T" in reference to his brother's favourite catchphrase and the name of his forthcoming debut album.

See his post here:

We are pretty much ready. The tunes have been given a good polish. Everyone has been reacquainted. We have new members! We are very much looking forward to seeing old friends and maybe making some new ones but what we are most excited about is sampling the delights of The U2 Catering Experience... widely regarded as THE MOST superior catering experience anywhere in the music business..see you out front. AS YOU WEREN'T..KISS-KISS.. NG A post shared by Noel Gallagher (@themightyi) onJul 6, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

The Riverman rocker no doubt is responding to his estranged brother's comment about the Irish band earlier this week, where he said he'd rather "eat shit" than listen to the band.

I'd rather eat my own shit than than listen to them bunch of beige fucks as you were — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 4, 2017

His outspoken younger brother also slammed U2 as "beige" and "toff rock".

Toff rock — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 4, 2017

Despite an Oasis reunion looking unlikely, Liam Gallagher has had no problem singing tracks penned by his bother.

Glastonbury Festival saw him perform Don't Look Back In Anger for the very first time.

Watch it here:

The song has become an anthem for Manchester following the tragic attacks which saw 22 killed and many more injured at an Ariana Grande concert.