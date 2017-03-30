Noel Gallagher To Support The Who's Teenage Cancer Trust Gig

30th March 2017, 17:02

The Oasis legend is set to open for the rockers tonight at the Royal Albert Hall.

Noel Gallagher YNOT festival 2016

Noel Gallagher is set to make a special appearance at The Who's Teenage Cancer Trust gig tonight (30 March).

The charity have just revealed that the Ballad Of The Mighty I singer is set to open for the My Generation rockers at the Royal Albert Hall. 

Teenage Cancer Trust - whose mission is to "raise funds, educate and support teenagers fighting cancer" - has already hosted gigs with the likes of Ed Sheeran, with Paul Weller and Pet Shop Boys headlining on the 31 March and 1 April respectively.

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher will appear on Russell Brand's new Radio X show this week.

The comedian announced he'd be making his return to live radio this Sunday 2 April,  and that the Oasis legend would be joining him as the very first guest.

Announcing the news on The Chris Moyles Show this morning, the comedian said: "Noel Gallagher's coming on the first show. I asked him nicely." 

See Russell chatting to Chris Moyles about his new show here:

Play

Russell Brand Announces his new show on Radio X!

Yep. @rustyrockets is coming to Radio X! This Sunday from 11AM!

01:48

Comments

Download the Radio X app

MORE ON NOEL GALLAGHER

Now Playing

Dan O'Connell

1pm - 4pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Dan O'Connell

News