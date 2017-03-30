Noel Gallagher To Support The Who's Teenage Cancer Trust Gig

Liam Gallagher Hopes He'll Be "Brothers" With Noel Again
The Wall Of Glass singer has said reuniting with his estranged sibling is more important than an Oasis reunion.
The Oasis legend is set to open for the rockers tonight at the Royal Albert Hall.
Noel Gallagher is set to make a special appearance at The Who's Teenage Cancer Trust gig tonight (30 March).
The charity have just revealed that the Ballad Of The Mighty I singer is set to open for the My Generation rockers at the Royal Albert Hall.
Tonight's very special guest supporting @TheWho #TeenageCancerGigs show, is the legendary @NoelGallagher . Be in your seats 7.30! pic.twitter.com/5jSX4GtOoy— Teenage Cancer Trust (@TeenageCancer) March 30, 2017
Teenage Cancer Trust - whose mission is to "raise funds, educate and support teenagers fighting cancer" - has already hosted gigs with the likes of Ed Sheeran, with Paul Weller and Pet Shop Boys headlining on the 31 March and 1 April respectively.
Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher will appear on Russell Brand's new Radio X show this week.
The comedian announced he'd be making his return to live radio this Sunday 2 April, and that the Oasis legend would be joining him as the very first guest.
Announcing the news on The Chris Moyles Show this morning, the comedian said: "Noel Gallagher's coming on the first show. I asked him nicely."
See Russell chatting to Chris Moyles about his new show here:
Russell Brand Announces his new show on Radio X!
Yep. @rustyrockets is coming to Radio X! This Sunday from 11AM!
01:48
