Noel Gallagher Reveals Release Date Of Third Solo Album

Noel Gallagher has revealed the exact date we can expect his new solo album.

When asked by Radio X's John Kennedy when his third studio LP would be released, the Ballad Of The Mighty I singer replied: "It's coming out on the 9th of November, so I've been told."

Explaining how he was encouraged to completely change his methods for the record, the Oasis legend said: "I'm not sure I'll make another record another way.

"It's so exciting because even at the mastering stage last Friday it was changing."

He added: "It's brilliant and like I say, the record sounds better for it, which I’m sure you’ll agree with when you hear it!"

Meanwhile, the rocker has said that Don't Look Back In Anger is "more important than (he'll) ever be".

When asked about the significance of the 1995 Oasis track, he told Radio X's John Kennedy: "There’s footage on the internet now of people singing it in Manchester with candles and all that"

