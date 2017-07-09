WATCH: Noel Gallagher Performs Don’t Look Back In Anger With U2

Noel Gallagher performed Don't Look Back In Anger with U2 on Saturday night (8 July) at Twickenham Stadium in London.



The former Oasis musician is supporting the Irish rockers on their 30th anniversary tour of their classic album The Joshua Tree and following an encore which featured Beautiful Day, Vertigo and One, Bono invited Noel on stage to sing the song, which has become an anthem for the people of his native Manchester following the terror attack that followed Ariana Grande's concert in the city in May.



Following the powerful rendition of the track, Bono dedicated it to "the people of Manchester, Grenfell Tower, and London Bridge", a trio of tragedies that have shocked the UK this summer.



During the show, Bono also dedicated Ultraviolet (Light My Way) to MP Jo Cox, who was murdered last year. The singer had worked with the politician on the Make Poverty History campaign and said: “She lived her life championing the lives of the others.”



Saturday's encore performance was the first time Noel has sung the song in public, since the Manchester attack, apart from a brief singalong at Glastonbury, where he was introducing a showing of the Oasis documentary Supersonic.

He was recently slammed by his brother Liam for failing to perform at the One Love Manchester benefit concert hosted by Ariana at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground to raise money for the victims.

Liam performed the song for the very first time at the end of his Glastonbury festival set - the 1995 classic has always been sung by his brother.

The song picked up popularity again after it was sung at a memorial event in Manchester in the week after the terrorist bombing.