WATCH: Noel Gallagher Performs Don’t Look Back In Anger With U2

"As You Weren't." Noel Gallagher Throws Dig At Brother Liam
The Ballad Of The Mighty I singer shared an update about the latest line-up of his band ahead of their gig supporting U2 this weekend.
Noel Gallagher performs Don't Look Back In Anger with U2
Live at Twickenham Stadium, 8 July 2017
The musicians dedicate the song to people of Manchester, London and Grenfell Tower during U2's Twickenham Stadium show.
Noel Gallagher performed Don't Look Back In Anger with U2 on Saturday night (8 July) at Twickenham Stadium in London.
The former Oasis musician is supporting the Irish rockers on their 30th anniversary tour of their classic album The Joshua Tree and following an encore which featured Beautiful Day, Vertigo and One, Bono invited Noel on stage to sing the song, which has become an anthem for the people of his native Manchester following the terror attack that followed Ariana Grande's concert in the city in May.
Following the powerful rendition of the track, Bono dedicated it to "the people of Manchester, Grenfell Tower, and London Bridge", a trio of tragedies that have shocked the UK this summer.
During the show, Bono also dedicated Ultraviolet (Light My Way) to MP Jo Cox, who was murdered last year. The singer had worked with the politician on the Make Poverty History campaign and said: “She lived her life championing the lives of the others.”
Saturday's encore performance was the first time Noel has sung the song in public, since the Manchester attack, apart from a brief singalong at Glastonbury, where he was introducing a showing of the Oasis documentary Supersonic.
Noel Gallagher leads Don't Look Back In Anger singalong
Glastonbury, 23 June 2017. Video by @beadybirds
Liam Gallagher performs Rock 'N' Roll Star
One Love Manchester concert June 2017
Liam Gallagher - Don't Look Back In Anger live at Glastonbury
Gallagher sings the Oasis song for the first time ever. 24 June 2017.
The song picked up popularity again after it was sung at a memorial event in Manchester in the week after the terrorist bombing.
Manchester Vigil Crowd Sing 'Don't Look Back In Anger'
