LISTEN: Noel Gallagher And Paul Weller Collaborate On New Track

Which Oasis Song Can’t Anais Gallagher Bear Listening To?
Noel’s daughter has revealed which of her dad’s classic tunes has outstayed its welcome…
The Oasis man and the Modfather both feature on Syd Arthur's No Peace remix.
Noel Gallagher have collaborated on new music.
As NME reports, the friends and neighbours both feature on a new single from Canterbury band Syd Arthur entitled No Peace.
The single comes along with a remix, which has been worked by Sine Of 4 - Paul Weller's project - and features Gallagher on the guitar.
Listen to it here:
It's not the first time the pair have joined forces, with Paul Weller making special live appearances with the Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds in 2016.
Watch the pair preform The Jam's Pretty Green at the O2 Brixton Academy:
Meanwhile, Gallagher is set to support U2 on their The Joshua Tree 30th Anniversary dates.
It seems his brother Liam isn't too impressed though, taking to Twitter to write: "I see all that brown nosing is finally starting to pay off NO SHAME LG x"
Liam can't be too jealous though, as he's announced a string of European festival dates himself, including slots at Norway's Bergenfest, Spain's Benicassim, Serbia's Exit festival and Lollapalooza Paris 2017.
And if Richard Ashcrroft is anything to go by, we could also see the former Oasis frontman join The Verve frontman on tour this year.
Noel’s daughter has revealed which of her dad’s classic tunes has outstayed its welcome…
