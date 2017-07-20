WATCH: Noel Gallagher's Having "The Most Fun" Touring With U2

WATCH: Noel Gallagher Performs Don’t Look Back In Anger With U2
The musicians dedicate the song to people of Manchester, London and Grenfell Tower during U2's Twickenham Stadium show.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The Ballad Of The Mighty I singer has gushed about supporting the Irish band, calling them one of his "favourite ever bands ever".
Noel Gallagher has claimed he's having "the most fun" he's "ever had" touring with U2.
The Rock N' Roll Star travelled the world with Oasis, but nsisted that supporting the Irish group on the 30th anniversary tour of their seminal The Joshua Tree album has been his best experience, because he's joined by his "family and friends".
Speaking to the FC Barcelona website, he explained: "I've been touring in one form or another for over 25 years and this is the most fun I've ever had.
"We're playing in all the great cities in Europe. My family are on the road with me [and] my friends. It's been amazing. (U2) have been absolutely brilliant every night. They're one of my favourite ever bands, ever."
However, Gallagher admitted that he's also enjoying being the support act because it means he has a lot less work to do.
He told the football outlet: "I'm only on stage for an hour. I'm off stage by eight o'clock, half eight. Have summat to eat, something to drink, watch U2, have two days off."
The Oasis man may get off around eight most nights, but during their first London show, he returned to the stage to sing Don't Look Back In Anger with the band, as a tribute to the victims of the trio of tragedies that occurred in the UK this year.
Watch the moment here:
Noel Gallagher performs Don't Look Back In Anger with U2 Live at Twickenham Stadium, 8 July 2017 00:22
Noel Gallagher performs Don't Look Back In Anger with U2
Live at Twickenham Stadium, 8 July 2017
00:22
The song became somewhat of an emblem for the Manchester terror attacks after it was spontaneously sung at a vigil, which was held in the city's St Ann's Square.
See it here:
Manchester crowd sings Oasis Manchester crowd sings Oasis 00:52
Manchester crowd sings Oasis
Manchester crowd sings Oasis
00:52
It has since been used to honour the victims of the London Bridge and Borough Market terror attack and the victims of the Grenfrell fire.
So much so that Noel's estranged brother sang the track for the very first time at Glastonbury Festival.
What him perform the track here:
Liam Gallagher - Don't Look Back In Anger live at Glastonbury
Gallagher sings the Oasis song for the first time ever. 24 June 2017.
00:41
The musicians dedicate the song to people of Manchester, London and Grenfell Tower during U2's Twickenham Stadium show.
With Sleeper making a comeback at Star Shaped this summer, how have the great 90s stars changed in looks and attitude? Radio X compares and contrasts.
The Ballad Of The Mighty I singer shared an update about the latest line-up of his band ahead of their gig supporting U2 this weekend.
4pm - 7pm
Text 83936
Liam Gallagher Wall Of Glass
Franz Ferdinand Take Me Out
The Stone Roses Love Spreads
Comments
Powered by Facebook