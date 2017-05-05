Noel Gallagher Announces Intimate Acoustic Gig

5th May 2017, 09:56

The Ballad Of The Mighty I singer is giving fans the opportunity to win tickets to his show at London's Metropolis Studios.

Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher has announced an intimate show in London this month.

The Oasis legend will play an acoustic gig at Metropolis Studios, London on Wednesday 10 May 2017.

The In The Heat Of The Moment singer is giving his fans the chance to attend the special event by entering a special ballot here.

Those wishing to win a pair of tickets to the filmed event don't have long to get their hands on a pair of tickets, with the competition closing on 8 May 2017 at 10am.

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher recently shared his February 2017 Playlist, which includes the likes of Iggy Pop, Neil Young and James Clarke Five and can be streamed here:

Comments

Download the Radio X app

MORE ON NOEL GALLAGHER

Now Playing

Rich Walters

2am - 6am

Email the show

Text 83936

Rich Walters

News