Noel Gallagher Announces Intimate Acoustic Gig

Noel Gallagher has announced an intimate show in London this month.

The Oasis legend will play an acoustic gig at Metropolis Studios, London on Wednesday 10 May 2017.

Competition: WIN tix to join Noel @ London's Metropolis Studios for an exclusive acoustic set on Weds 10th May PM.https://t.co/0hMIUaFc5f pic.twitter.com/2NSUOTPVvz — Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) May 4, 2017

The In The Heat Of The Moment singer is giving his fans the chance to attend the special event by entering a special ballot here.

Those wishing to win a pair of tickets to the filmed event don't have long to get their hands on a pair of tickets, with the competition closing on 8 May 2017 at 10am.

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher recently shared his February 2017 Playlist, which includes the likes of Iggy Pop, Neil Young and James Clarke Five and can be streamed here: