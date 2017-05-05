Noel Gallagher Announces Intimate Acoustic Gig

Noel Gallagher: "Nobody Gives A F**k What Liam Thinks"
The rocker talks featuring on Gorillaz's We Got The Power, while Damon Albarn thinks Liam Gallagher would have a "fantastic one-liner" about their collab.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The Ballad Of The Mighty I singer is giving fans the opportunity to win tickets to his show at London's Metropolis Studios.
Noel Gallagher has announced an intimate show in London this month.
The Oasis legend will play an acoustic gig at Metropolis Studios, London on Wednesday 10 May 2017.
Competition: WIN tix to join Noel @ London's Metropolis Studios for an exclusive acoustic set on Weds 10th May PM.https://t.co/0hMIUaFc5f pic.twitter.com/2NSUOTPVvz— Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) May 4, 2017
The In The Heat Of The Moment singer is giving his fans the chance to attend the special event by entering a special ballot here.
Those wishing to win a pair of tickets to the filmed event don't have long to get their hands on a pair of tickets, with the competition closing on 8 May 2017 at 10am.
Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher recently shared his February 2017 Playlist, which includes the likes of Iggy Pop, Neil Young and James Clarke Five and can be streamed here:
Apple Music users can listen to the playlist here: https://t.co/OolhikAyVC— Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) May 1, 2017
The rocker talks featuring on Gorillaz's We Got The Power, while Damon Albarn thinks Liam Gallagher would have a "fantastic one-liner" about their collab.
With Sleeper making a comeback at Star Shaped this summer, how have the great 90s stars changed in looks and attitude? Radio X compares and contrasts.
2am - 6am
Text 83936
Ocean Colour Scene The Riverboat Song
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds The Death Of You And Me
Kings Of Leon Find Me
Comments
Powered by Facebook