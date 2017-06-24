WATCH: Noel Gallagher Leads Don’t Look Back In Anger Singalong

24th June 2017, 15:26

Play

Noel Gallagher leads Don't Look Back In Anger singalong

Glastonbury, 23 June 2017. Video by @beadybirds

00:30

See the former Oasis man getting the crowd involved with the classic song at Glastonbury.

Noel Gallagher led the Glastonbury crowd in an impromptu singalong of the Oasis classic Don’t Look Back In Anger last night (23 June).

The musician was introducing a screening of the Oasis documentary Supersonic at the William’s Green area on Friday evening when he

The moment was shot by Instagram account @beadybirds and shows the raucous crowd joining in with the Manchester legend.

Noel also revealed who came up with the name “Sally” in the lyrics of Don't Look Back In Anger:

“I was doing a gig with Richard Ashcroft up in Scotland somewhere,” he said. “I always thought it was Liam that came up with the line Sally. And Ashcroft said to me, actually it was me that said the line.

“Now Richard Ashcroft is claiming he came up with the line Sally. But unfortunately I’ve got the swimming pool and the fucking massive telly to prove it. So fuck ‘em all.”

The 1995 Oasis track has become somewhat of an emblem for the recent Manchester terror attack, after it was sung in a vigil in St Ann's Square in the city.

Watch the moment here:

Play

Manchester crowd sings Oasis

Manchester crowd sings Oasis

00:52

Talking to Radio X's John Kennedy about the impact of Don't Look Back In Anger, Noel Gallagher said: "Honestly as the years have gone by, that song is more important than I'll ever be."

See him talk about it here:

Play

Noel Gallagher on Don't Look Back In Anger

The Oasis man talks about one of his most famous songs on his 50th birthday. "I never take it for granted."

02:30

Comments

Download the Radio X app

MORE ON NOEL GALLAGHER

Now Playing

Ross Buchanan

10pm - 2am

Email the show

Text 83936

Ross Buchanan

News