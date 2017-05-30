WATCH: Narcos' Wagner Moura Wishes Noel Gallagher Happy Birthday

Narcos actor Wagner Moura has shared a video wishing Noel Gallagher a happy birthday.

The Brazilian star, who plays drug lord Pablo Escobar in the Netflix series, gave a nod to the Oasis legend, after he had a Narco's-themed 50th bash on Friday (26 May).

Watch his video above courtesy of Noel Gallagher's official Instagram.

Speaking straight to camera, the 40-year-old said: "Hey Noel, Happy Birthday; I saw your invite for your 50th party. It's really impressive, you look like Pablo Escobar much more than I do."

He added: "I'm a big fan, so to celebrate, I'm going to show you something that I think you'll really love."

The video then cut to the opening credits Narcos, which had the Gallagher's face super-imposed onto Escobar's head.

Moura wasn't the only surprise when it came to sending along Gallagher birthday wishes, with his estranged brother Liam also seeming to offer an olive branch on Monday.

Taking to Twitter the Wall Of Glass singer wrote: "Happy 50th rkid stay young LG x".

