When Kate Moss Outed Noel Gallagher For Sharing Her Shoe Size...

We celebrate the supermodel's 44th Birthday by looking back at the time she revealed she still wears the trainers Noel gave her 26 years ago.

This week saw Noel Gallagher and Kate Moss being friends for over 20 years, they're bound to share a lot of memories together.

But, back in 2016, the iconic model revealed they shared much more... such as a pair of Adidas trainers Noel gave the model 26 years ago!

Moss told Refinery29 back in 2016: "I wear my black Adidas Sambas occasionally. Noel Gallagher gave them to me in 1992."

The 42-year-old supermodel added: "He's the same shoe size as me. Oh! He's going to be really pissed off if that gets out!"

Oops.

In an interview with The Independent in 2013, Noel talked about his love of Adidas trainers and how he replaced drugs with an obsession with for them, owning over 100 pairs, he eventually had to slim down.

"I kept the best ones back," revealed the Ballad Of The Mighty I singer.

"I've probably got about 20 or 30 real vintage pairs, and I put the rest back out there – I gave them to charity shops. Funnily enough when I go to Camden market I still see some of my pairs there and I've been very tempted to buy them back."

Anyone fancy a trip to Camden market, then?

Photo credit: Getty Images/Ian Gavan/Staff