Noel Gallagher To Support The Who's Teenage Cancer Trust Gig

Noel Gallagher To Appear On Russell Brand's New Radio X Show
The Oasis legend will be the first guest on Brand's show this Sunday from 11am-1pm.
The Oasis legend is set to open for the rockers tonight at the Royal Albert Hall.
Noel Gallagher is set to make a special appearance at The Who's Teenage Cancer Trust gig tonight (30 March).
The charity have just revealed that the Ballad Of The Mighty I singer is set to open for the My Generation rockers at the Royal Albert Hall.
Tonight's very special guest supporting @TheWho #TeenageCancerGigs show, is the legendary @NoelGallagher . Be in your seats 7.30! pic.twitter.com/5jSX4GtOoy— Teenage Cancer Trust (@TeenageCancer) March 30, 2017
Teenage Cancer Trust - whose mission is to "raise funds, educate and support teenagers fighting cancer" - has already hosted gigs with the likes of Ed Sheeran, with Paul Weller and Pet Shop Boys headlining on the 31 March and 1 April respectively.
Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher will appear on Russell Brand's new Radio X show this week.
The comedian announced he'd be making his return to live radio this Sunday 2 April, and that the Oasis legend would be joining him as the very first guest.
Announcing the news on The Chris Moyles Show this morning, the comedian said: "Noel Gallagher's coming on the first show. I asked him nicely."
See Russell chatting to Chris Moyles about his new show here:
Russell Brand Announces his new show on Radio X!
Yep. @rustyrockets is coming to Radio X! This Sunday from 11AM!
