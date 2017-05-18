PHOTO: Noel Gallagher For Cocaine & Narcos-Themed 50th?

Noel Gallagher appears to be set for a Narcos-themed birthday party.

The Oasis legend is turning 50 on 29 May, and an image of a flyer for his bash takes big inspiration from the hit Netflix series, which follows the rise and fall of Pablo Escobar.

As reported by The sun, an invite - which is believed to have been shared on wife Sarah MacDonald's Instagram - sees the Ballad of the Mighty I singer's face in the place of the drug-lord and the show's tagline "There's no business like blow business".

Noel Gallagher is throwing himself a cocaine-themed 50th birthday bash - inspired by Netflix's Narcos! https://t.co/CxifAebOpu pic.twitter.com/2psdY7mc1s — oasis world (@myoasisworld) May 18, 2017

However, one person who won't be joining in the celebrations is former bandmate Liam Gallagher, who claimed his estranged brother hasn't invited any of his family members to his bash.

Taking to Twitter to share his feelings on his brother, who he often refers to as "potato," the Cigarettes and Alcohol singer wrote: "Re potatoes 50th he's not invited none of his family not even his own mother says a lot about the man and his part planner pair of wankers".

Re potatoes 50th he's not invited none of his family not even his own mother says a lot about the man and his part planner pair of wankers — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 18, 2017

Noel Gallagher gave up cocaine in the late 1990s, and has previously revealed he replaced his hard partying with an addiction to adidas.

In an interview with The Independent in 2013, Gallagher said: "When I gave up drugs I had to obsess about something, and I'm not into cars, not into jewellery and all that kind of thing, and I set off on a quest to collect adidas trainers."