Mo Farrah Mistakes Noel Gallagher For Liam At U2, Liam Responds Hilariously

12th July 2017, 11:44

The Olympic champion namechecked the wrong brother when posting a selfie with the Ballad Of The Mighty I singer.

Liam Gallagher Mo Farrah Noel Gallagher

Mo Farrah made the ultimate gaffe when he mistook Noel Gallagher for his brother Liam at one of U2's Twickenham gigs last weekend.

The Olympic champion took a picture with the Oasis songsmith, but wrote an unfortunate caption on Twitter which read: "Chilling with my boy liamgallagher U2 concert in Twickenham..!!"

Never one to miss the chance for some craic, Liam fired back a response at the long distance runner, writing: "Good to see u2 mo as you were LG x"

Luckily for Mo, he didn't make the same error on his Instagram post, which included Noel's handle @themightyi.

Phew. And yes, that is Matt Morgan from the Russell Brand show you can see in the background.

Mo probably wouldn't have made the error on Twitter, had he known what Liam had to say about U2 and his brother last week.

The Wall Of Glass singer then upped the ante, calling his brother a "beige boy".

Liam was also keen to accuse his brother of once calling the band "corporate muck", adding: "Corporate muck rkid yousde to call U2 funny eh how many special people change as you were LG x"

His comments are no doubt a reaction to his brother's sly dig at at his turn of phrase, where he wrote a social post ahead of his show, signing out: "AS YOU WEREN'T".

Noel Gallagher paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester and London terror attacks, and those affected by the Grenfell fire, by returning to the stage to play Don't Look Back In Anger with the Irish band.

Watch the moving moment here:

Play

Noel Gallagher performs Don't Look Back In Anger with U2

Live at Twickenham Stadium, 8 July 2017

00:22

His brother Liam previously performed the track for the first time ever at Glastonbury festival 2017, where he led the crowd at The Other stage in singing the track.

See our footage below:

Play

Liam Gallagher - Don't Look Back In Anger live at Glastonbury

Gallagher sings the Oasis song for the first time ever. 24 June 2017.

00:41

U2 played the last of their two London shows last night (9 July),  performing their The Joshua Tree album in full.

Watch them play the album's stirring opening track, Where The Streets Have Name:

Play

U2 - Where The Streets Have No Name (live)

Live at Twickenham Stadium, July 2017.

02:03

The Dublin rockers ended their night with Acthung Baby ballad, One, with Bono asking for all the lights to be turned off as a sea of phones lit up the stadium.

Watch the unforgettable moment here: 

Play

U2 - One (live)

Live at Twickenham Stadium, July 2017.

01:11

