WATCH: Noel Gallagher Unveils It's A Beautiful World Lyric Video

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds - It's A Beautiful World (Official Lyric Video) 05:25

The single is the next cut to come from his forthcoming third solo album, Who Built The Moon?

Noel Gallagher has shared the latest track from his new solo album.

Listen to it above.

The song is available immediately on iTunes with pre-orders of Who Built The Moon? and on all streaming services now.

It's A Beautiful World follows the release of the foot-stompingly infectious Holy Mountain, which boasts a psychedelic video.

Watch it here:

Earlier this week, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds were announced as the headline act at Warrington’s Neighbourhood Weekender.

They will headline the two-day Victoria Park event on Sunday 27th May with tickets on sale now via www.nbhdweekender.com,

www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

The Riverman singer is also embarking on a tour next year.

See Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ 2018 UK & Ireland tour dates:

Sun 22 April 2018 - Brighton, Brighton Centre

Tue 24 April 2018 - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

Wed 25 April 2018 - Aberdeen, BHGE Arena

Fri 27 April 2018 - London, The SSE Arena Wembley

Mon 30 April 2018 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Tue 1 May 2018 - Birmingham, Birmingham Arena

Thu 3 May 2018 - Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

Fri 4 May 2018 - Manchester, Manchester Arena

Sun 6 May 2018 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Mon 7 May 2018 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

Wed 9 May 2018 - Belfast, The SSE Arena

Thu 10 May 2018 - Dublin, 3Arena

Watch Noel Gallagher discuss why his new album is his favourite below: