Why Noel Gallagher Thinks Liam Is The "Third Choice Goalkeeper"

Find out why the Holy Mountain singer has compared his brother to a substitute goalkeeper.

Noel Gallagher says his brother Liam receiving NME's Godlike Genius gong is like giving a prize to a substitute goalkeeper.

The former Oasis rocker has reacted to his brother being set to receive the honour and suggested he's got it for "doing f**k all".

Asked about his brother's new title, Noel told the Daily Star newspaper: "You know when a team wins the Premier League and they give the third choice goalkeeper a medal just for being there?

"It's like , you didn't do f**k all, right? But you just happened to be there in training, so have this medal. That's what it's like."

Noel's latest interview might be a bit embarrassing for his estranged brother, who appeared to extend an olive branch over Twitter this week and suggest they were "all good" again.

Taking to his favourite social media platform, the Wall Of Glass singer wrote: "I wanna say Happy Xmas to team NG it's been a great year thanks for everything looking forward to seeing you tmorrow AS YOU WERE LG x."

I wanna say Happy Xmas to team NG it's been a great year thanks for everything looking forward to seeing you tmorrow AS YOU WERE LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 19, 2017

Fans were shocked by the tweet, with one writing: "Team who? Your not going to have a meltdown on here come Christmas day are you Liam when NG doesn't reach out to you."

Liam replied: "He's already reached out... We're all good again."

Awkward...

