Noel Gallagher: I Knew Scissors Would Cut The Last Ribbons Of Liam's Sanity

The former Oasis man has revealed that his bassist predicted how his brother would react to the use of stationery in music...

Noel Gallagher has discussed his decision to include a scissors player in his performance on Later With Jools Holland - and revealed he joked the move would "cut the last ribbons of Liam's sanity".

Co-hosting the Radio X Evening Show with Gordon Smart tonight (23 November), Noel explained that he was rehearsing with Charlotte Marionneau, who performs a spoken word passage in the middle of the track She Taught Me How To Fly: "I said to her, 'Can you play the tambourine or something so you're not just standing around?'

"And she did that thing - the French are quite arrogant, French women in particular - she kind of said, 'I will not play no tambourine'. [ I said] 'Well, can you play the shakers?'

"'I will not play the shakers either'. She says, 'I play the scissors.'"

"At that point, I took my in ear monitors out and said, 'What did you say, did you say scissors?' They’re herb scissors, they’ve got four blades, so they’re not just the kind of scissors you get out of the drawer.

"She plays the scissors in her own band, Le Volume Courbe, and when she plays them they sound like a backwards hi-hat. Shk! Shk! The next day, she brought them in.

"I leant in to my bass player [Russell Pritchard] and said, 'If this is not the greatest thing I’ve ever seen, then I don’t know what is. There’s a French woman, in a cape, playing the scissors'.

"He said: 'Do you know what that sound is? That’s the sound of Liam glassing himself'.

"Then on the night it was on the TV, somebody quipped: It’s almost like she’s snipping away at the last ribbons of Liam’s sanity!

"We laughed all the way home. I adore that girl, she’s amazing. She means it, this is not a joke."

Noel also paid tribute to brother Liam with a song, saying, "I’d like to dedicate this to my ex-tambourine player - this is the benchmark that any of you are yet to reach." He then played a track by the classic Beatles pastiche, The Rutles.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' new album, Who Built The Moon is released on Friday 24 November.