WATCH: Noel Gallagher Reveals Album Release Date To Russell Brand

WATCH: Noel Gallagher Tells Story About Russell Brand Getting Locked In His Pantry
The Oasis legend called up for a chat on the comedian's very first Radio X show.
Noel Gallagher: New Album Date
Noel Gallagher has told Russell Brand that his new album is "slated for November."
The Oasis legend visited Radio X and teased the details of his third studio album.
Noel Gallagher has revealed when his new album will be released this year.
The Oasis man visited Russell Brand at Radio X on Sunday (23 April) and teased that his new album is slated for November.
Speaking to his friend, the Ballad Of The Mighty I singer revealed: "I believe it's slated for a November release".
Asked if he could reveal any song titles, he teased: "There's one just called instrumental number three".
The album will be the rocker's third solo release and the follow-up to 2015's Chasing Yesterday.
