WATCH: Noel Gallagher Reveals Album Release Date To Russell Brand

Noel Gallagher has revealed when his new album will be released this year.

The Oasis man visited Russell Brand at Radio X on Sunday (23 April) and teased that his new album is slated for November.

Speaking to his friend, the Ballad Of The Mighty I singer revealed: "I believe it's slated for a November release".

Asked if he could reveal any song titles, he teased: "There's one just called instrumental number three".

The album will be the rocker's third solo release and the follow-up to 2015's Chasing Yesterday.