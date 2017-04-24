WATCH: Noel Gallagher Reveals Album Release Date To Russell Brand

24th April 2017, 09:37

Noel Gallagher: New Album Date

Noel Gallagher has told Russell Brand that his new album is "slated for November."

The Oasis legend visited Radio X and teased the details of his third studio album.

Noel Gallagher has revealed when his new album will be released this year. 

The Oasis man visited Russell Brand at Radio X on Sunday (23 April) and teased that his new album is slated for November.

Speaking to his friend, the Ballad Of The Mighty I singer revealed: "I believe it's slated for a November release". 

Asked if he could reveal any song titles, he teased: "There's one just called instrumental number three".

The album will be the rocker's third solo release and the follow-up to 2015's Chasing Yesterday.

