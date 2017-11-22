Noel Gallagher Just Decided Which Beatle Has The Biggest Penis...

See the Holy Mountain singer answer some of life's toughest questions.

Noel Gallagher thinks Ringo Starr was the most the most well-endowed out of all of The Beatles.

In a hilarious interview for Lad Bible, pal Matt Morgan asked the Holy Mountain singer a series of questions forcing him to choose between cats or dogs, Indian or Chinese, and guess who was the most.... gifted out of The Fab Four.

See his answers below:

Which Beatle has the biggest penis!? @NoelGallagher's High Flying Birds' new album is out Friday! pic.twitter.com/tumiS9SjEp — LADbible (@ladbible) November 21, 2017

The funnyman - who also features on the Russell Brand show on Radio X - also managed to to discover that Gallagher prefers tea over coffee, science over god, and drugs over sex... sort of.

Despite giving his answer about The Beatles with surprising certainty, the Ballad Of The Mighty singer found it impossible to choose between Gibson or Fender guitars.

Photo credit: Finizio Roberto/ABACA/PA Images