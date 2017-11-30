PHOTOS: Anaïs Gallagher Teams Up With PETA For "No Fur" Campaign

The daughter of Noel Gallagher has lent her modelling skills to animal rights organisation.

Anaïs Gallagher has been chosen to front a new fur-free campaign for PETA.

The 17-year-old fashion model and daughter of Noel Gallagher has modelled a "No Fur" enamel pin for the animal rights organisation.

Photo credit: Chloe Sheppard

Anaïs - who is the daughter of Noel Gallagher - said in a statement: "Fur belongs on the animals who are born with it, and I'm proud to rock my fur-free status with this pin. Don't ever be afraid to speak up for animals - they need us to be their champions."

The pin features a fox and wire motif that was designed by London tattoo artist Emily Malice and was created because PETA - People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals - want to encourage people around the world to ditch fur from their wardrobes.

Photo credit: Chloe Sheppard

Meanwhile, Anaïs' dad Noel has revealed he wouldn't accept a knighthood because he can't "be bothered with the day out".

When asked on Russell's Brand's Radio X show if either of them would accept the prestigious honour, the Fort Knox rocker replied: "I don't think it will ever get offered.... And if it did - err no."

Asked why, the Oasis legend added: "I just couldn't be bothered with the day out. If they maybe sent it in the post. You know, if it was delivered by drone..."

Lead photo credit: Aurore Marechal/ABACAPRESS.COM