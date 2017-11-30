PHOTOS: Anaïs Gallagher Teams Up With PETA For "No Fur" Campaign

30 November 2017, 16:01

Anais Gallagher Christian Dior show during Paris F

The daughter of Noel Gallagher has lent her modelling skills to animal rights organisation.

Anaïs Gallagher has been chosen to front a new fur-free campaign for PETA.

The 17-year-old fashion model and daughter of Noel Gallagher has modelled a "No Fur" enamel pin for the animal rights organisation.

Anais Gallagher wears pin for PETA No Fur Campaign

Photo credit: Chloe Sheppard

Anaïs - who is the daughter of Noel Gallagher - said in a statement: "Fur belongs on the animals who are born with it, and I'm proud to rock my fur-free status with this pin. Don't ever be afraid to speak up for animals - they need us to be their champions."

The pin features a fox and wire motif that was designed by London tattoo artist Emily Malice and was created because PETA - People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals - want to encourage people around the world to ditch fur from their wardrobes. 

Peta

Photo credit: Chloe Sheppard

To buy the pin, visit: www.peta.org.uk

Meanwhile, Anaïs' dad Noel has revealed he wouldn't accept a knighthood because he can't "be bothered with the day out".

When asked on Russell's Brand's Radio X show if either of them would accept the prestigious honour, the Fort Knox rocker replied: "I don't think it will ever get offered....  And if it did - err no."

Asked why, the Oasis legend added: "I just couldn't be bothered with the day out. If they maybe sent it in the post. You know, if it was delivered by drone..."

Lead photo credit: Aurore Marechal/ABACAPRESS.COM

