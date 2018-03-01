WATCH: The Story Of Nirvana's Last Ever Gig

My Best Friend's Girl (Live In Munich, Germany/1994) 02:27

Today marks 24 years since Nirvana played their final show, just over a month before the tragic death of Kurt Cobain.

On 1 March 1994, Nirvana played an intimate show in Germany- not knowing it would be their last.

Hot off the success of their 1993 In Utero album, Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl took to the stage at Munich's Terminal Einz (1) to play what has now been considered their final live appearance.

24 years on, we look back on that fateful night.

The band kicked off proceedings with a cover of The Cars' My Best Friend's Girl. Watch them perform the track in the video shared from the NirvanaVEVO account above.

See them perform Drain You from their 1991 Nevermind album:

However, the 3,000 capacity venue - which doubled as a small airport hanger - was fraught with technical difficulties...

Six songs into their set, were forced to stop playing Come As You Are due to a power outage and start again.

Just over a month later, Kurt Cobain tragically died by suicide on 8 April 1994. His suicide note

Perhaps most significantly, the band's setlist didn't feature a performance of Smells Like Teen Spirit- the track that catapulted them to fame and in many ways owed to Cobain's depression.

See the setlist for Nirvana at Munich's Terminal 1:

My Best Friend's Girl (The Cars cover) ("Moving in Stereo" by The Cars was sung by Krist and Kurt as an outro)

Radio Friendly Unit Shifter

Drain You

Breed

Serve the Servants

Come as You Are (aborted due to power failure and played again)

Dumb

In Bloom

About A Girl

Lithium

Pennyroyal Tea

School

Polly (Acoustic)

Very Ape

Lounge Act

Rape Me

Territorial Pissings

Encore:

The Man Who Sold the World (David Bowie cover)

All Apologies

On a Plain

Blew

Heart-Shaped Box