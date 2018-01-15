WATCH: This Is How Much Kurt Cobain's First Royalty Cheque Was...

A friend of the late Nirvana frontman has recalled one of the first royalty cheques Kurt received in the post, and what he spent it on.

Kurt Cobain's friend, John Purkey, has shared the story of the time the grunge icon received one of his first ever royalty checks, revealing it was for whopping $18.

Listen to his account above.

As reported by ultimateguitar.com, speaking about the moment in 1989, he recalled: "So, I went down to visit Kurt, I get there and he's like cooking a little bit of leftovers of a frozen pizza and he split it with me. I was actually hungry, you know, and I was like, 'Shit man, a frozen pizza, that's awesome!

"And about the same time the mail shows up at his door. And it's a letter from ASCAP or BMI and it was a royalty check for radio play for - I remember specifically - 'Blew' and 'About a Girl,' and it was for $18."

Listen to Bleach album track, Blew, here:

Watch Nirvana perform About A Girl for MTV Unplugged in 1994:

He added: I was like, 'Wow! You know, that's awesome you got a royalty check.' It wasn't that much but still, it was probably more than what Kurt had in his pocket. At that point I was lucky if I had $5, $10 in my pocket, you know.

"So, we walk downtown to the bank and he cashed the check. And then we went to a local bar or whatever and got some pizza. I don't remember. It was like by the 4th Ave Tavern in Olympia. We got pizza, played some pool and yeah, it was a good, a good memory.

Last week Purkey shared four early Nirvana demo tapes from the same YouTube account, which he says the rocker gave to him.

Listen to one of the here:

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters are set to perform at the BRIT Awards for the first time ever.

Sharing their excitement about the news, frontman Dave Grohl wrote on Twitter: "How the fuck have we never played at #BRITs before!?!?! We've had a ton of firsts over in the UK...you guys have always been so good to us. Why not add 2018 BRIT awards to the list??!?!? Let's make some noise. See you there, Dave".

How the fuck have we never played at #BRITs before!?!?! We’ve had a ton of firsts over in the UK...you guys have always been so good to us. Why not add 2018 BRIT awards to the list??!?!?



Let’s make some noise.



See you there,

Dave pic.twitter.com/qh5PcQzK6L — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) January 9, 2018

It comes after a stellar 2017 for the Best Of You rockers which saw the band headline Glastonbury, open their own temporary pub in London and sell-out their UK arena tour.

Watch Foo Fighters play Everlong at Glastonbury 2017:

Foo Fighters join previously confirmed performers, Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Dua Lipa and Rag'n'Bone Man in taking to the stage for what looks set to be a show-stopping show.

The Mastercard-sponsored ceremony will also see Jack Whitehall taking over hosting duties.

Photo credit: Jazz Archive/DPA/PA Images