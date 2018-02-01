WATCH: Frances Bean Cobain Sings Soulful Cover Of Hallelujah

The daughter of Courtney Love and the late Nirvana frontman has shown off her impressive vocals once again.

Frances Bean Cobain has posted a video of herself singing Hallelujah, proving she takes after her mother and father in the performance stakes.

The 25-year-old, who's the daughter of iconic Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and Hole singer Courtney Love, shared her cover of the 1984 Leonard Cohen track- shocking fans over the strength and soulfulness of her voice.

Watch her moving rendition above, which was shared on her official Instagram.

Somewhat of a departure from the gruff, grungy vocals of her mum and dad, Frances Bean displays striking vocals which would give Jeff Buckley's 1994 version a run for its money.

It's not the first time she's shown off her talent either, last year sharing a four-second-cover of Jimmy Eat World's The Middle.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Frances Bean's divorce to Isaiah Silva has been finalised.

TMZ claims to have seen court documents filed in Los Angeles on 30 November, which show a judge has declared the couple's marriage officially over.

However, the finer details, such as spousal support, legal fees and property division are still to be agreed.

Photo credit: Jamie McCarthy/Staff/Getty Images