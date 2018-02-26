WATCH: Frances Bean Cobain Shares Post On Gun Reform

26 February 2018, 17:38

Frances Bean Cobain at The Met Gala 2017

The daughter of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love has taken to Instagram to support gun reform.

Frances Bean Cobain has shared a powerful message advocating gun reform in America.

The daughter of the late Nirvana frontman and the Hole rocker has shared a video in the wake of the recent mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people lost their lives.

The clip, which saw gun owners destroying their own weapons as part of the #OneLess campaign, was captioned: "Mass shootings have been proven to be preventable in other countries when the restrictions to weapons of war are implemented. We do not need weapons of war for hunting or protection. People have died and will continue to die senselessly, horrifically if we don’t utilize the momentum of this moment to instill tangible change #oneless #gunreformnow".

The 25-year-old has joined a host of celebrities to condemn the shooting and call for gun reform including Lady Gaga, while the likes of John Legend has slammed Trump's recent assertion that teachers should be armed.

Meanwhile, Frances Bean paid tribute to her father last week on what would have been his 51st Birthday, sharing a throwback image of herself with the grunge icon.

She wrote: "I hope they don’t have the internet wherever you are. I feel like that would be counterproductive. Regardless, Happy Birthday to an angel".

Meanwhile her mother shared her own throwback image with the Nirvana frontman writing: "happy birthday baby god I miss you".

 

happy birthday baby god I miss you

A post shared by Courtney Love Cobain (@courtneylove) onFeb 19, 2018 at 10:52pm PST

Photo credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly)

Nirvana Songs

Nirvana Latest

See more Nirvana Latest

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Mosquito

Are These The Worst Album Covers Ever?

Nirvana: Dave Grohl and Kurt Cobain, 1993

Which Foo Fighters Song Is About Kurt Cobain?

Dave Grohl Kurt Cobain and Kist Novoselic in Nirva

QUIZ: How Well Do You know Your Nirvana Lyrics?

Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain

Courtney Love Pays Tribute To Kurt Cobain On 51st Birthday

Smashing Pumpkins - Siamese Dream album cover

What Do Your Favourite Album Cover Stars Look Like Now?