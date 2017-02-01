WATCH: Is This The Worst Nirvana Cover Ever?

WATCH: Rockin' 1000 Cover Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit
The Italian band who covered Foo Fighters' Learn To Fly are back.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Watch these three teens butcher Smells Like Teen Spirit.
This week, we watched the Rockin' 1000 and a few hundred of their pals absolutely nail Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit.
But now we've found a cover of the grunge band's biggest hit which captured our attention for all the wrong reasons.
Watch it below courtesy of prankska :
The re-surfaced clip, which sees three teens play the legendary track may be off-beat and off-key, but the young woman's rock 'n' roll attitude just about pulls them through.
Photo: YouTube/prankska /PA
The Italian band who covered Foo Fighters' Learn To Fly are back.
It's the gloomiest day of the year, so get it out of your system by listening to 50 of the most miserable tunes recorded. Then you'll feel loads better!
7pm - 10pm
Text 83936
Rag N Bone Man Skin
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds You Know We Can't Go Back
Franz Ferdinand Take Me Out
Comments
Powered by Facebook