WATCH: Is This The Worst Nirvana Cover Ever?

1st February 2017, 16:51

Watch these three teens butcher Smells Like Teen Spirit.

Worst Nirvana Cover YouTube video Kurt Cobain

This week, we watched the Rockin' 1000 and a few hundred of their pals absolutely nail Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit.

But now we've found a cover of the grunge band's biggest hit which captured our attention for all the wrong reasons.

Watch it below courtesy of prankska :

The re-surfaced clip, which sees three teens play the legendary track may be off-beat and off-key, but the young woman's rock 'n' roll attitude just about pulls them through. 

Photo: YouTube/prankska /PA

