WATCH: Ever Wondered What Elvis Singing Nirvana Sounds Like?

16th August 2017, 14:58

ELVANA - Heart Shaped Box (Full Video)

05:55

We remember 40 years since The King Of Rock 'N' Roll's passing with a weird and wonderful look at how he's still honoured today.

Today marks a whopping 40 years since Elvis died at the age of 42, leaving music fans bereft the world over. 

But, despite The King Of Rock 'N' Roll being gone for four decades, his impersonators and devoted fans have ensured his spirit remains alive.

One band who go under the name Elvana merge Elvis' unmistakeable vocals with some of Nirvana's biggest anthems, and for some reason it totally works!

Watch Elvana mash-up the late singer's Only Fools Rush In with Nirvana's Heart Shaped Box above.

Well, Elvis did love a cover! 

The band - who refer to themselves as "The World's Greatest Elvis Fronted Nirvana Tribute" - clearly have a sense of humour, hailing from "Disgraceland" and going under the names Elvis Cobain, Danny Cobain, Rob Novoselic and Bobby Grohl.

See their take on Lithium below:

Though we doubt there's much competition out there for Elvis fronted Nirvana tributes, the rockers do live up to their name of being the world's greatest, touring the festival circuit and embarking on a UK and Irish tour this year. 
 
See their full dates here.
 
And of course, today the rockers have paid tribute to their greatest inspirations, writing on their official Facebook account: "40 years since you left us and STILL taking care of business. We love you Elvis  #Elvis #kingofrocknroll #elvispresley #longlivetheking".
 

