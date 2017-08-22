There's A Nirvana-Themed Cafe Opening In Glasgow...

WATCH: Ever Wondered What Elvis Singing Nirvana Sounds Like?
And it's called In Bloom.
It might surprise you to hear that Glasgow is considered the vegan capital of the UK. It might also surprise you to hear that a Nirvana-themed vegan cafe will be opening in the city soon.
According to the Scotsman, In Bloom, which is based on Clarendon Place in the St George's Cross area, is set to be opened this year.
It's unclear just how much the establishment will take inspiration from the 90s grunge band, but they've already shown off some of the products they'll have to offer, including the popular brand Karma Cola.
If all else fails and they run out of Nirvana-themed ideas, they've still got a shop front which pays homage to the band's Nevermind album.
