Kurt Cobain's Guitar Is Up For Auction On eBay

The late Nirvana frontman's Hagstrom Deluxe is on the bidding site, ahead of what would have been his 50th Birthday.
A guitar owned by Kurt Cobain is up for auction on eBay.
The vintage Hagstrom Blue Sparkle Deluxe - which the late Nirvana frontman owned until his death in 1994 - has been placed on the bidding site with a reserve of $5,600.00.
See the listing below:
Those hoping to nab the very special item, which currently has a highest bid of $5,500.00, will have to "prequalify" and place their bid before the auction ends on 26 February.
10% of the auction's profits will go towards Transition Projects, a Portland-based organisation which "provides individuals with the services, resources and tools they need to end their homelessness".
Find out more about the guitar here:
