Alice Cooper Wishes He Wrote This Nirvana Song...

The Godfather of Shock Rock has revealed which track from the grunge band is "right up Alice Cooper's alley".
Alice Cooper wishes he'd written Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit.
The rocker experienced huge mainstream success with his School's Out hit, but regrets not writing the grunge anthem, alongside a classic Aerosmith track.
Asked which song he wished he'd penned in this week's NME magazine, the 69-year-old replied: "'Dude (Looks Like A Lady)' I should have written. 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' I should have written.
"Those were songs that were right up Alice Cooper's alley".
The Posion singer explained: "There are some songs that are just so good, you sit there and you go, 'I could never write that,' but those two were two that I really should have written."
The rocker also credited The Beatles' She Loves You with changing his life, and The Rolling Stones Brown Sugar for always being able to make him dance.
Alice Cooper visited Chris Moyles and the team back in June, and had some amazing stories to tell involving everyone from The Beatles to Salvador Dali.
