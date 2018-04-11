How Kurt Cobain Inspired This Classic '90s Film...

Kurt Cobain of Nirvana. Picture: Jazz Archive/DPA/PA Images

A star of Empire Records has revealed how the Nirvana frontman influenced the iconic film's storyline.

Empire Records was a must-see movie for alternative music fans- starring a young Liv Tyler and Renee Zellweger and reflecting the 90s grunge era in which it was released.

Now it's seems 1995 film about saving a record store has a closer connection to grunge than we thought, as it's emerged a major part of its plot was inspired by Nirvana's Kurt Cobain.

via GIPHY

As Huffington Post reports, 8 April sees die-hard fans celebrate "Rex Manning Day," - which in the film is the day the cheesy crooner who is detested by the Record Store and its workers is set to make an appearance

via GIPHY

Now, according to Ethan Embry, who played Mark in the film, the dismal day was chosen specifically because it was the day that Cobain was found dead, having tragically lost his life to suicide.

In a tweet, the star writes: "The reason we picked April 8th as the day to have the powdered/coifed Rex Manning visit Empire is because Kurt was found on the 8th of April, the day the music of the 90s lost its mascot."

The reason we picked April 8th as the day to have the powdered/coifed Rex Manning visit Empire is because Kurt was found on the 8th of April, the day the music of the 90s lost its mascot.#RexManningDay — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) April 8, 2018

Watch the original trailer for Empire Records here:

Kurt Cobain died on 5 April 1994, before he was discovered three days later.

This year marked 24 years since his tragic passing, and his widow Courtney Love to to Instagram to mark the sad day, writing: "universe always rips open on this day... those ocean blue eyes, we miss you"

The official Nirvana twitter account echoed the Hole rocker's message, with a post which read: "Dear Kurt—We miss you."

Dear Kurt—We miss you.



image: Michael Levine pic.twitter.com/U4uRE7IMuA — Nirvana (@Nirvana) April 5, 2018

If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health issues, please visit the links below:

www.sane.org.uk

www.samaritans.org

www.nspa.org.uk