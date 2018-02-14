Frances Bean Cobain Reveals Private Battle With Addiction

The daughter of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love has taken to Instagram to celebrate two years of sobriety in a heartfelt post.

Frances Bean Cobain has shared a lengthy post celebrating her "2nd sober birthday".

Taking to Instagram, the daughter of the late Nirvana frontman and Hole rocker has gone "public" for the first time about her past "self destruction and toxic consumption".

Sharing a selfie which shows half of her face and a rainbow to the side of her, she writes: "I thought I would start this post by using a pure moment in Oahu amongst nature, with my love. This moment is a representation of who I am on February 13th, 2018. It feels significant here, now because it’s my 2nd sober birthday."

A post shared by Frances Bean Cobain (@space_witch666) onFeb 13, 2018 at 9:31am PST

The 25-year-old added: "It’s an interesting and kaleidoscopic decision to share my feelings about something so intimate in a public forum . The fact that I’m sober isn’t really public knowledge, decidedly and deliberately. But I think it’s more important to put aside my fear about being judged or misunderstood or typecast as one specific thing. I want to have the capacity to recognize & observe that my journey might be informative, even helpful to other people who are going through something similar or different.

"It is an everyday battle to be in attendance for all the painful, bazaar, uncomfortable, tragic, fucked up things that have ever happened or will ever happen. Self destruction and toxic consumption and deliverance from pain is a lot easier to adhere to. Undeniably, for myself and those around me becoming present is the best decision I have ever made. How we treat our bodies directly correlates to how we treat our souls. It’s all interconnected. It has to be. So I’m gonna take today to celebrate my vibrant health and the abundance of happiness, gratitude, awareness, compassion, empathy, strength, fear, loss, wisdom, peace and the myriad of other messy emotions I feel constantly.

She continued: "They inform who I am, what my intentions are, who i want to be and they force me to acknowledge my boundaries/limitations. I claim my mistakes as my own because I believe them to contribute to the dialogue of my higher education in life. I am constantly evolving. The moment I stop my evolution is the moment I disservice myself and ultimately those I love. As cheesy and cornball as it sounds life does get better, if you want it to. I’ll never claim I know something other people don’t. I only know what works for me and seeking to escape my life no longer works for me.

She concluded: "The Peace, love, empathy (I’m going to reclaim this phrase and define it as something that’s mine, filled with hope and goodness and health, because I want to )

Frances Bean Cobain

Meanwhile, Frances Bean recently shared a cover of Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah, proving she takes after her mother and father in the performance stakes.

Watch her moving rendition above, which was shared on her official Instagram here:

Photo credit: Credit: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris/Staff