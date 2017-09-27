This Is Apparently How Much Frances Bean Cobain Earns From Her Dad...

According to reports, the monthly income of the late Nirvana frontman's daughter has been revealed during her divorce proceedings.

Frances Bean Cobain reportedly earns more than $95,000 a month from her late father's publicity rights.

The 24-year-old student pockets $95,496 (approx. £71,149) a month from the personality rights the Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain - who took his own life in 1994 at the age of 27 - plus she is said to take home $6,784 in dividends.

According to The Blast, Frances - who is said to be worth $11.3 million - earned the amounts between July 2016 and June 2017 and also listed her spending at $206,000 a month.

The figures were recorded in documents obtained in her divorce proceedings withIsaiah Silva, who she married in 2014.

In January, Frances was said to want to get her father's six-string 1959 Martin D-18E acoustic guitar back from Isaiah.

Kurt played the instrument in Nirvana's famous MTV Unplugged session, and she has claimed he has refused to return it since she filed for divorce in March 2016.

Isaiah has insisted Frances gave him the guitar as a gift and so it is his to keep, while the brunette beauty insists she would never have given him a "priceless family heirloom".

