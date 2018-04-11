WATCH: Muse Confirm Live Dates & Album For 2018

Frontman Matt Bellamy and drummer Dom Howard have confirmed their live dates in a new video and teased a new record this year.

Muse have confirmed live dates for 2018, and teased that they'll be releasing new music this year.

In a video shared on their official Instagram featuring Matt Bellamy and guitarist Dom Howard, the Drones rockers shared the exciting news that they'd be playing "five or six" shows this year.

Watch the full clip above.

In the clip the frontman says to camera: "So our plans for 2018 is to make a few songs, probably a new album as well, put out a couple of singles, and we'll do like five or six shows...

"Some big festivals in the US that we've never done before. We're excited to play Bonnaroo for the first time, Bottlerock in Nappa Valley and Carolina Rebellion".

The comments section go on to reveal the full live dates confirmed by the rockers.

See them here:

20 APRIL 2018 - Monterrey, Mexico :: Pa'l Norte 6 MAY 2018 - Charlotte, North Carolina :: Carolina Rebellion 25 MAY 2018 - Napa, California :: BottleRock 2 JUN 2018 - Nürburg, Germany :: Rock am Ring 3 JUNE 2018 - Nuremberg, Germany :: Rock im Park 8 JUNE 2018 -Manchester, Tennessee :: Bonnaroo 23 JUNE 2018 - Lisbon, Portugal :: Rock In Rio

Meanwhile, Chris Moyles recently held an interview with the pair, where they discussed everything from the origins of their Plug In Baby single to what happened when they mistakenly thought they got signed.

Watch the full interview here: