WATCH: Muse Unveil Epic Dig Down Video

Muse have unveiled their Drop Down single.

The action-packed visuals for the track sees the band perform in powder blue suits and and follows a kick-ass heroine.

Watch it here:

The new single and video is the first new material shared by Matt Bellamy and co. since their Drones LP.

Matt Bellamy said: “When I was writing this song I was looking to counteract the current negativity in the world and give inspiration, optimism and hope to people to fight for the causes they believe in; that as individuals we can choose to change the world if we want to.”

The Lance Drake-directed video features Lauren Wasser, who lost her leg to Toxic Shock Syndrome. Learn more about Lauren's inspiring story in her TED Talk here:

Meanwhile, Muse are heading out on tour in North America this Summer with Thirty Seconds To Mars and PVRIS in support.

The band’s only UK appearances will be Belfast's Vital Festival and Reading & Leeds Festival, which they headline for the third time.