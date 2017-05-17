WATCH: Muse Share More Teasers For Their Dig Down Video

Are These The Worst Album Covers Ever?
A lot of people have complained about the "awful" artwork to the new Muse album, Drones. Is it really that bad? We've seen a lot worse...
The trio have revealed their new song will be unveiled this Thursday and shared new pics and videos.
Muse have shared another teaser for their upcoming Dig Down video.
The Drones trio took to Instagram to post more behind the scenes footage of the promo, which features a bad-ass female amputee in an acrobatic fight scene.
Watch it here:
Muse share tease Dig Down teaser
00:38
The video clip also sees the band wearing powder blue suits, with bassist Chris Wolstenholme wearing some very fetching heart-printed boxers.
Taking to Twitter, the band also shared a snap off their female heroine in a movie-style poster.
#DigDown , out tomorrow pic.twitter.com/i3g3IRAQCC— muse (@muse) May 17, 2017
In slick images, the rockers also provide a touch of Hysteria by posing with their instruments and retro X-Ray spex-style glasses:
Keen to show their hard work doesn't end at shooting videos, the Starlight outfit gave fans an insight into their rehearsals, posting photos and videos of the painstaking discussions that go into their staging.
Dig Down, which will debuted this Thursday (17 May), will mark the band's first new material since their 2015 Drones LP.
Meanwhile, the band will play an epic headline set at Reading & Leeds 2017, where they sit at the top of the bill alongside Kasabian and Eminem.
The track will mark the band's first new material since their 2015 Drones album.
