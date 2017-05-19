WATCH: Muse Aren't Scared Of "Big Pussy" Donald Trump

19th May 2017, 14:42

Matt Bellamy and Dominic Howard told Radio X's Gordon Smart how US politics helped inspire their Dig Down single.

Muse's Matt Bellamy and Dominic Howard

Muse say they're not afraid of "big pussy" Donald Trump.

Watch our video to find out why here:

Play

01:06

Speaking in a Facetime call from Miami to Radio X's Gordon Smart, Matt Bellamy and Dominic Howard revealed their Dig Down single was partly inspired by the "current situation" in US politics.

Discussing their new track and the line which references a "clown" on the throne, frontman Bellamy explained: "You don't have to read to much into that to see there are some references to the political climate in the US."

The Hysteria rocker added: "That one particular verse applies to what's going on in the world right now and how a lot of people in America and in the world actually feel very anxious about the current situation and nervous about the future.

"But we wanted to do a song that was kind of sending out a positive message. Obviously, all of this crap that we're seeing right now will pass at some point, and if anything dig down and find that inner strength and you can get through anything.

"So I wanted to put a song out that was pretty positive in it's nature."

Asked if they were worried about going through customs after sharing their opinions on the US President, Bellamy replied: "Nah, he's just a big pussy. I think there's nothing to be scared of there".

Watch the video for their new Dig Down single, which was unveiled this week  and stars inspirational model Lauren Wasser, who lost her leg due to Toxic Shock Syndrome. 

See the lyrics for Dig Down here: 

Verse 1

When hope and love has been lost
 And you fall to the ground
You must find a way
When the darkness descends
And you're told it's the end
You must find a way
When God decides to look the other way
And a clown takes the throne
 We must find a way
Face the firing squad
Against all the odds
You will find a way

 

[Chorus]

Dig down
 Dig down
Dig down

And find faith

When you're close to the edge
 With a gun to your head
You must find a way

 

Verse 2

When friends are fearing the crowd
 And they try to divide us
We must find a way
We have entered the fray
And we will not obey
We must find a way
Yeah

 

Chorus

Dig down
 Dig down
Dig down
And find faith
When they've left you for dead
And you can only see red
You must find a way

Dig down
 Dig down
Dig down
Find faith

We won't let them divide
 We will never abide
We will find a way

Dig down
 Dig down
Dig down
Faith

Dig down
 Dig down
Dig down
Faith

