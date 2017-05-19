WATCH: Muse Aren't Scared Of "Big Pussy" Donald Trump

Muse say they're not afraid of "big pussy" Donald Trump.

Speaking in a Facetime call from Miami to Radio X's Gordon Smart, Matt Bellamy and Dominic Howard revealed their Dig Down single was partly inspired by the "current situation" in US politics.

Discussing their new track and the line which references a "clown" on the throne, frontman Bellamy explained: "You don't have to read to much into that to see there are some references to the political climate in the US."

The Hysteria rocker added: "That one particular verse applies to what's going on in the world right now and how a lot of people in America and in the world actually feel very anxious about the current situation and nervous about the future.

"But we wanted to do a song that was kind of sending out a positive message. Obviously, all of this crap that we're seeing right now will pass at some point, and if anything dig down and find that inner strength and you can get through anything.

"So I wanted to put a song out that was pretty positive in it's nature."

Asked if they were worried about going through customs after sharing their opinions on the US President, Bellamy replied: "Nah, he's just a big pussy. I think there's nothing to be scared of there".

Watch the video for their new Dig Down single, which was unveiled this week and stars inspirational model Lauren Wasser, who lost her leg due to Toxic Shock Syndrome.

See the lyrics for Dig Down here:

Verse 1

When hope and love has been lost

And you fall to the ground

You must find a way

When the darkness descends

And you're told it's the end

You must find a way

When God decides to look the other way

And a clown takes the throne

We must find a way

Face the firing squad

Against all the odds

You will find a way

[Chorus]

Dig down

Dig down

Dig down

And find faith

When you're close to the edge

With a gun to your head

You must find a way

Verse 2

When friends are fearing the crowd

And they try to divide us

We must find a way

We have entered the fray

And we will not obey

We must find a way

Yeah

Chorus

Dig down

Dig down

Dig down

And find faith

When they've left you for dead

And you can only see red

You must find a way

Dig down

Dig down

Dig down

Find faith

We won't let them divide

We will never abide

We will find a way

Dig down

Dig down

Dig down

Faith

Dig down

Dig down

Dig down

Faith