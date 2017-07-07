WATCH: Muse Reveal Their Worst Ever Gig, And It's A Shocker

MUSE: "Plug In Baby Was Written Above A Sex Shop"
Watch as Matt Bellamy discusses their 2001 anthem and shares details of their upcoming vinyl reissue package.
Muse tell stories of their worst gig experiences!
Matt Bellamy and Dominic Howard share their cringeworthy live performances.
Matt Bellamy and Dominic Howard shared their most catastrophic performances with Radio X's Gordon Smart.
Muse have revealed the worst gigs they ever had, and surprisingly it isn't just from their pre-fame days.
The Drones trio might be known for putting on some of the most elaborate shows in rock, but it turns out not everything goes to plan.
After recalling their early days, where they literally played to one "man and his dog", frontman Matt Bellamy told Radio X's Gordon Smart that one of the worst gigs was actually on the L.A. leg of their 2009 Resistance tour.
Watch our video to find out why.
