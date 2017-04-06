WATCH: Muse Tease New Song Is "Coming Soon" In Studio Video

Are These The Worst Album Covers Ever?
A lot of people have complained about the "awful" artwork to the new Muse album, Drones. Is it really that bad? We've seen a lot worse...
Frontman Matt Bellamy has shared a video of himself making new music in the studio.
Muse have teased new material with a studio video.
A post, which was shared on Instagram by Matt Bellamy, sees the frontman working on new music, alongside the caption: "Back in the studio. New song coming soon..."
Fans could have the chance to hear the new music first hand when Muse headline Reading & Leeds this year.
The Drones trio will will join Kasabian and Eminem in headlining the twin festival, which takes place at Reading's Richfield Park and Leed's Bramham Park.
Rap God @eminem is headlining #RandL17 plus more acts announced! Tickets https://t.co/mI1RHAEcTO pic.twitter.com/U538dWyrEU— Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) February 24, 2017
