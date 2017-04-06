WATCH: Muse Tease New Song Is "Coming Soon" In Studio Video

Frontman Matt Bellamy has shared a video of himself making new music in the studio.

Muse have teased new material with a studio video.

A post, which was shared on Instagram by Matt Bellamy, sees the frontman working on new music, alongside the caption: "Back in the studio. New song coming soon..."

 

Fans could have the chance to hear the new music first hand when Muse headline Reading & Leeds this year.

The Drones trio will will join Kasabian and Eminem in headlining the twin festival, which takes place at Reading's Richfield Park and Leed's Bramham Park. 

