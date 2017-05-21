WATCH: You'll Never Guess Who Had A Slash Next To Muse...

WATCH: Muse Aren't Scared Of "Big Pussy" Donald Trump
Matt Bellamy and Dominic Howard told Radio X's Gordon Smart how US politics helped inspire their Dig Down single.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Drummer Dominic Howard recalled how GNR's Slash ended up at the urinal with him just after he presented them with an award.
Muse have revealed the most famous people they've bumped into in the loo, and you could say one of them is very fitting.
Watch our video to hear his story:
Muse bumped into Slash at the urinal
Drummer Dominic Howard recalled his chance encounter with the Guns N' Roses guitarist.
01:26
Speaking to Radio X's Gordon Smart via Facetime about his most memorable encounter, drummer Dominic Howard revealed: "Coincidentally, with your book being Slash Gordon, at the NME Awards I'm pretty sure a few years back Slash presented our award.
"I did end up in the toilet next to him and Gordon Brown, which is an odd thing to see".
Not keen to be outdone, frontman Matt Bellamy managed to "rub shoulders with" the 65th United States Secretary Of State, Colin Powell.
Cue the jokes about nuclear missiles.
Sticking on the subject of politics, the Drones man said he wasn't scared of "big pussy" Donald Trump.
Matt Bellamy and Dominic Howard told Radio X's Gordon Smart how US politics helped inspire their Dig Down single.
Matt Bellamy has revealed the band’s intriguing plans to Radio X…
David Bowie’s former wife claims she has not spoken to their son Duncan following his famous father’s death last year.
The Labour leader made a surprise appearance at their Wirral Live show last night.
Comments
Powered by Facebook