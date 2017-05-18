WATCH: Muse Promise “Even More” New Songs… Soon

The trio dropped the brand new track n earlier today (18 May), but the band have promised that there’s more to come… and sooner than you think.

Speaking to Radio X’s Gordon Smart from Miami, Matt Bellamy and Dom Howard confirmed that the next Muse album will be released in the second half of 2018, but you won’t have to wait that long for new music.

Bellamy said: “The good thing is we’re gonna put out songs like Dig Down ahead of the album

“We’re going to put out at least another three songs… or even more ahead of the next album coming out.

“People are going to see into the creative process as we’re writing and recording the songs, and we’re going to put them out quite soon after.

“Even though the overall album will be a long wait some of the songs are going to be available way ahead of that.”

Watch the video for their new Dig Down single, which was unveiled this week and stars inspirational model Lauren Wasser, who lost her leg due to Toxic Shock Syndrome.